From kichler
Kichler 2771 Dover Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Kichler 2771 Dover Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Product Features: Fully covered under Kichler's limited warranty Steel construction Etched seeded glass shade 36" downrod included (1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb required (not included) Ultra secure mounting assembly Product Specifications: Height: 5.5" Maximum Height: 41.5" Width: 6.5" Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel