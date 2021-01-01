From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 27622 Bungalow White Alabaster 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with White Glass Shade Mahogany Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Meyda Tiffany 27622 Bungalow White Alabaster 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with White Glass Shade FeaturesWhite glass shadeManufactured in the United StatesRequires (2) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locations5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 13"Depth: 6-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Vanity Light Mahogany Bronze