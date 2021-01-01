From maxim
Maxim 27574 Compass 4 Light 23" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Barn Wood / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Maxim 27574 Compass 4 Light 23" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier The sphere has become one the most popular styles in lighting decor today. Our latest entry to this category is constructed of heavy channel metal. Now you can enjoy the beauty of wood with the durability and affordable price of metal.FeaturesConstructed of steel(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs36" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 24-3/4"Width: 22-1/2"Depth: 22-1/2"Product Weight: 16.5 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Barn Wood / Black