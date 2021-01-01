Mac 275 Medium Angled Shading Brush. For applying and blending eye shadow. This brush has soft, smooth fibers and a full, angled design. M·A·C professional brushes are hand-sculpted and assembled using the finest quality materials. They feature wood handles and nickel-plated brass ferrules. MAC is working toward a cruelty-free world. MAC does not test on animals and never asks others to test on the brand’s behalf—MAC advocates for ending animal testing globally and is taking steps toward that goal every day. Because MAC shares your commitment to the environment, they have the Back-to-MAC Program. By returning six [6] MAC primary packaging containers to a MAC counter, you’ll receive a free M·A·C lipstick of your choice as a thanks to you. Note, Lipsticks provided at no charge cannot be returned or exchanged. Back-to-M·A·C is only available in stores.