From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 27416 Stained Glass / Tiffany 3 Light Down Lighting Chandelier from the Fixtures Collection Tiffany Glass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 27416 Stained Glass / Tiffany 3 Light Down Lighting Chandelier from the Fixtures Collection Stylized Coral and Burgundy Iris flowers with Spring Green leaves, enhance these delicate stained art glass shades created with hand cut glass and copper foil construction. The shades are suspended from the gracefully curving arms of a three light chandelier, hand finished in Mahogany Bronze.Features:Tiffany ReproductionsIris Three Light Chandelier3' Chain IncludedSpecifications:Adjustable Height: 30" - 65"Width: 21"Shade Height: 26"Shade Width: 26"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Maximum Wattage: 180Number of Bulbs: 3 Tiffany Glass