Uttermost 27261-KATERINI-SETOF2 Katerini 31" Tall Vase Table Lamp Crackled Mushroom Lamps Table Lamps
Uttermost 27261-KATERINI-SETOF2 Katerini 31" Tall Vase Table Lamp Ribbed ceramic base finished with a crackle, dripped glaze accented with rustic detailsFeaturesConstructed from ceramic and resinComes with a fabric shade(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 30-1/4"Width: 17"Depth: 9"Product Weight: 7 lbsCord Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Voltage: 110 voltsBulb Included: No Crackled Mushroom