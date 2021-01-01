Signature Hardware 271370 18" Granite Vessel Bathroom Sink Black Fixture Lavatory Sink Natural Stone

Signature Hardware 271370 18" Granite Vessel Bathroom Sink Made of two separate pieces of granite, this Round Polished Granite Infinity Vessel Sink can be used as either a standard vessel sink or an infinity-style sink. Perfect for adding an ultra modern piece to your bathroom, this sink was designed for a contemporary home.Signature Hardware 271370 Features:Covered under Signature Hardware's 25 year limited warrantyMade of graniteInstalls in a vessel configurationIncludes optional infinity insert, a raised slab that sits directly on the sink baseHand carvedEach sink is unique and considered an individual work of artTo clean, add a few drops of mild cleanser, rinse with water and wipe drySeal stone with StoneTech sealer before use for maximum performanceWhen purchasing a vessel sink faucet, ensure the height to spout and spout reach will accommodate your sinkEach item is carved from natural stone and will feature individual variations in color, shade, and veiningCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilitySignature Hardware 271370 Specifications:Sink Length: 18" (left to right of sink)Sink Width: 18" (front to back of sink)Sink Height: 3" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16-1/2" (left to right of basin)Basin Width: 16-1/2" (front to back of basin)Basin Height: 1-3/4" (top to bottom of basin)Drain Connection Size: 1-1/2" Natural Stone Black