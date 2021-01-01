270ft TRI-Shield 14AWG 75 Ohm Gel Coated Braid Direct Burial Underground RG-11 Coax HD Cable TV Antenna Weather Seal All Brass CONNECTORS UL ETL.

RG11 COAXIAL CABLE - RG11 is highly recommended for coaxial cables that exceeds over 150ft. This combination is highly recommended and fully approved for use with most satellite and digital CATV and HDTV systems. These cables can also be used with standard cable TV and antennas for the best signal transfer with minimum loss. CABLE SPECIFICATION - 270 feet, Orange, SOLID CORE (not stranded) 14AWG RG11 UNDERGROUND CABLE, 77% braided, 100% foil shield. 75 Ohm swepted tested, Direct Burial, for underground application. GEL COATED BRAIDS TO PROTECT SIGNAL INTERFERENCE FROM MOISTURE AND CONDENSATION, UL ETL rated, BRIGHT ORANGE UTITLY STANDARD ORANGE PVC JACKET. CONNECTORS - ALL BRASS ANTI-CORROSION. DUAL O RINGS WEATHER SEAL. All metal self-collapsing design. Continuous GROUNDING TECHNOLOGY. DIRECT BURIAL UNDERGROUND APPLICATION \u2013 Direct Burial Gel Coated Braided coaxial cable is used for applications that require the cable to be outdoors or buried directly into the ground. T