27031 FType RG59 Composite AudioVideo Cable Value Series Black 12 Feet 365 Meters

Best Quality Guranteed. USE Connect your cable box, satellite box, VCRs, and more devices that have RG59 F-Type outputs to any TV with matching F-Type inputs. 22 AWG low loss conductor will deliver the detail, color and brightness you expect. ULTRA-FLEXIBLE PVC JACKET Allows for easy installation in tight spaces behind entertainment centers, or audio racks without causing damage to the conductors. MOLDED GOLD-PLATED CONNECTORS Corrosion resistant connectors provide optimal video and audio signal transfer and a durable, long life. Molded jacket will provide excellent strain relief against conductor damage FOIL AND BRAID SHIELD Double Shielding prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference to ensure audio and video quality. PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products packages all product in branded packaging