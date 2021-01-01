Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor - C2722DE with POP-UP 5MP IR Camera Dual 5W Integrated Speakers and a Dedicated Microsoft Teams Button

Immersive collaboration: Collaborate like you’re there. Razor-sharp video clarity of the pop-up 5MP IR camera gives you more than twice the details and zoom of a 2MP on a wide, beautiful screen. Dual 5W integrated speakers deliver clear, vibrant communication from any workspace quashing background chatter with noise-cancelling microphone Enhanced security: The pop-up web camera hides safely out of sight when not in use, and there’s an intelligent layer of security with facial recognition through Windows Hello. Seamless video from all angles: FHD video with 30 frames per second rate delivers seamless, media-quality video and stunning screen clarity. The 178°/178° wide viewing angle presents superior views and consistent colors ideal for video conferencing. Connect to productivity: With wired connectivity options like RJ45 and USB-C, your monitor delivers reliable Etherneti, power, audio and video—all in a clutter-free setup. Bullet Point The power of USB-C: Get up to 90W of power delivery via USB-C, and charge your laptop (even when the monitor is off) with the Always On Power Delivery feature. This single-cable solution also saves up to 72% of workspace setup timei, reduces cable clutter and transmits power, data and audio—all at once