27 Pieces 1/4 Inch and 3/8 Inch Converter Female Male Threaded Screws Adapter Mount Set for Camera/Tripod/Monopod/Ballhead/Light Stand/Shoulder Rig

Best Quality Guranteed. Precision Design 1/4' male to 1/4' male screw adapter, 1/4' male to 3/8' male screw adapter, 1/4' female to 3/8' male threaded screw, 1/4' female to 3/8' female adapter and hot shoe adapter, easy to connect and using Whole set: Connect two photo equipment devices together, full of variety adapter set, no need buy other camera adapter with these adapter set Multifunctional: the converter screws meet the most of your camera devices and other accessories, help you gain more rig combination possibility and freedom in your photo shooting Material: The 1/4' female to 3/8' female adapter made of aluminium alloy, light weight and solid; others adapters are made of metal, solid and durable, color is silvery Package includes: 5 pieces of 1/4 inch male to 1/4 inch male screws, 5 pieces 1/4 inch male to 3/8 inch male screws, 5 pieces 1/4 inch female to 3/8 inch male screw(A), 5 pieces 1/4 inch female to 3/8 inch male screw(B), 5 Pieces