Handmade in Indonesia, this stunning tribal mask is made from hand-carved reclaimed teak wood with intricate hand-carved designs The decorative mask is displayed on a black metal stand secured with 2 metal rods The entire wood sculpture maintains its natural dark espresso and golden-brown hues and features intricate, hand-carved spirals and leaf-like patterns throughout the mask with circular holes cut out for the eyes The side profile emits realistic dimension with a slight angle from the ceremonial headdress-shaped upper descending into the nose Display this in your eclectic style inspired living room and add some traditional vibes in the atmosphere Wipe clean with a dry cloth Suitable for indoor use only Made in Indonesia Eclectic design This item comes shipped in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 27-in x 11-in Eclectic Sculpture Black Teak Wood Mask | 66064