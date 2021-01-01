Grohe 27 606 1 Tempesta 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Starlight Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

Grohe 27 606 1 Tempesta 2.5 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Grohe 27 606 1 Features:Covered under manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates perfectly with other items from the Tempesta collectionShower head rotates 15-degrees on a swivel ball assemblyMulti function shower head - featuring Rain O2, rain, massage and jet spray patternsDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsShower arm and flange sold separatelyGrohe 27 606 1 Technologies:Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. DreamSpray: The exceptional quality, precision and sheer number of internal parts set these Grohe showers apart from the competition. This unique design distributes the same amount of water to each and every nozzle, resulting in an even spray. So whatever spray pattern suits your mood, it is guaranteed that it will be an all-around exhilarating experience. SpeedClean: Never letting hard-water or grime stop you from enjoying your showerhead to the fullest. Showerheads with Grohe’s SpeedClean technology have spray nozzles made of high quality silicon material. A simple wipe of a finger ensures a like-new water flow. Yet another way Grohe ensures you make the most of your water experience. Grohe 27 606 1 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 3-15/16"Shower Head Height: 3-3/8"Flow Rate (GPM): 2.5 gallons-per-minute Multi Function Starlight Chrome