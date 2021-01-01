Grohe 27 598 E Tempesta 1.5 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower and 24" Slide Bar Starlight Chrome Showers Hand Showers Multi Function

Grohe 27 598 E Tempesta 1.5 GPM Multi Function Hand Shower and 24" Slide Bar Included Components:Multi Function hand shower24" Slide bar69" Compatible shower hoseGrohe 27 598 E Features:Covered under manufacturer's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Tempesta seriesConstructed of metal for durability and dependabilityMulti function handshower - features 2 spray patternsDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useWall supply not includedGrohe Technologies:Starlight Finish: Continuously improving over the last 70 years Grohe’s unique plating process has been refined to produce and immaculate shiny surface that is recognized as one of the best surface finishes the world over. Grohe plates sub layers of copper and/or nickel to ensure that a completely non-porous, immaculate surface awaits the chrome layer. This deep, even layered chrome surface creates a luminous and mirror like sheen. DreamSpray: The exceptional quality, precision and sheer number of internal parts set these Grohe showers apart from the competition. This unique design distributes the same amount of water to each and every nozzle, resulting in an even spray. So whatever spray pattern suits your mood, it is guaranteed that it will be an all-around exhilarating experience. Grohe EcoJoy: These products feature integrated water-saving technologies that restrict flow rates, allowing you to reduce water consumption without sacrificing on performance or design. The result is less environmental impact and reduced running costs. All Grohe EcoJoy products effortlessly save water and energy while delivering the perfect water flow. SpeedClean: Never letting hard-water or grime stop you from enjoying your showerhead to the fullest. Showerheads with Grohe’s SpeedClean technology have spray nozzles made of high quality silicon material. A simple wipe of a finger ensures a like-new water flow. Yet another way Grohe ensures you make the most of your water experience. Grohe 27 598 E Specifications:Hand Shower Width: 3-15/16"Hand Shower Flow Rate: 1.5 (gallons-per-minute)Hose Length: 69"Connection Size: 1/2"Slide Bar Length: 24-7/16"Slide Bar Depth: 3-3/16 Multi Function Starlight Chrome