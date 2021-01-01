From grohe
Grohe 27 018 Aquatower Double Handle Showerpanel with Three Bodysprays Starlight Chrome Faucet Showerpanel Double Handle
Advertisement
Grohe 27 018 Aquatower Double Handle Showerpanel with Three Bodysprays 2000 Shower System Complete shower system includes: Thermostat valve Sensia Top 4 hand shower (28 255) and hose Hand shower features: Wide, needle jet, champagne and pulsator sprays. Adjustable height shower bar Three swivel body sprays with 12 spray nozzles each - with 30-degree swivel joint Speedclean anti-lime system Brushed metal texture Hidden shampoo/accessory tray With built-in volume control and transfer valve Easy installation or retrofit: Attaches to a wall at two fixing points Hot/Cold water supply connections Double Handle Starlight Chrome