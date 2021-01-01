26V Electric Cordless Rivet Guns Insert Nut Pull Riveting Tool LED With 2 Batteries-AU Plug

Feature:1. LED working light.2. Silicone non-slip handle.3. Pure copper core motor, strong power.4. Ergonomic design, suitable for high-intensity work.5. One-button one-hand operation, bid farewell to cumbersome operation.6. This Riveter is fast and rugged ideal for industrial, production, and personal use.7. Multiple holes for heat dissipation and fast cooling. It is not easy to get hot after long time use. Protects from overloading ensuring a long life span, durability, and dependability. Specification: NameElectric Rivet GunsColorGreenBattery Voltage26VBattery Capacity6.0AHPull Force9000NStroke21 mmSize30 x 21 cm/11.8' x 8.27'Optional Plug SizeEU Plug/AU Plug/UK Plug/US PlugNote:1.Manual measuring, please allow 1 ~ 3 cm error, thank you.2.Please leave us a message about your prefer Plug Size, or we will send by random.3.Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item.