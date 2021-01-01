Nearly Natural 26in. Spathiphyllum Artificial Flowering Peace Lily in Glossy Glass Planter Silk Plants Green

The spathiphyllum's big, beautiful white flowers rise up from the thick, bountiful leaves. The included white Glass planter helps the spathiphyllum look lovely in just about any space, including a bathroom or an office reception area Shop with confidence knowing our floral collection. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. . . Nature Overall product dimensions: 24in W x 20in D x 26in H; planter/vase dimensions: H: 6 in. W: 6 in. D: 6 in No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day Thick, bountiful leaves making this artificial plant look real. The white glass planter is included, making for an easy decoration piece for any room