Kichler 2693 Wynberg Single-Bulb Indoor Pendant with Bell-Shaped Glass Shade Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 2693 Wynberg Single-Bulb Indoor Pendant with Bell-Shaped Glass Shade Product Features:Fully covered under Kichler's limited warrantyFixture housing is constructed of steel - ensuring years of reliable performanceFeatures a bell-shaped glass shadeFixture sends illumination in a downward direction36" downrod included with this model - larger and smaller options available upon checkoutBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutUltra secure mounting assemblyPair this pendant with a variety of sconces or ceiling fixtures from the Wynberg CollectionProduct Specifications:Height: 6" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, mounting hardware excluded)Maximum Height: 42" (measured from ceiling to bottom of fixture using included mounting hardware)Width: 6" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base (Socket): Medium (E26)Wattage Per Bulb: 100Bulb Base and Compatibility: Olde Bronze