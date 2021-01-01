26911 DVID MM Dual Link Digital Video Cable Black 66 Feet 2 Meters

USE Connect a DVI-D port to any DVI-D equipped computer, monitor, projector, or a TV, for resolutions up to 2560 X 1600 pixels *Note- DVI-I and DVI-D are not interchangeable connections. MOLDED GOLD-PLATED CONNECTORS Corrosion resistant connectors provide optimal video signal transfer and a durable, long life. Molded jacket will provide excellent strain relief against conductor damage TRIPLE SHIELDED UNDERMOLD WITH DUAL FOIL AND BRAID SHIELD Prevents and protects the cable from unwanted noise interference and individually insulated conductors help to minimize crosstalk, and ensure high speed, error-free transmission SLOTTED, TEXTURED THUMBSCREWS Allows you to use a flathead screwdriver in tight spaces to install or remove this cable and prevents the cable from accidently disconnecting from the port PACKAGING To ensure you receive the highest quality products packages all product in branded packaging