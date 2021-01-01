From trimlite
Trimlite 2680138-1501NPCLETRH154916 30" by 96" 1 Glass Lite Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 4-9/16" Door
Advertisement
Trimlite 2680138-1501NPCLETRH154916 30" by 96" 1 Glass Lite Right Handed Ovolo Edge Interior French Door with Satin Nickel Hinges and 4-9/16" Door Jamb Features:Doors are handcrafted with solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorClear tempered glass provides a clean look and can work with any architectural styleSatin Nickel hinges provide clean look for any homeSpecifications:Door Height: 96"Door Width: 30"Door Thickness: 1-3/8"" Prehung Door Primed