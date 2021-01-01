Mansfield 268-8 Barrett 23-5/8" Vitreous China Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink

Mansfield 268-8 Barrett 23-5/8" Vitreous China Drop In Bathroom Sink with 3 Faucet Holes at 8" Centers and Overflow Mansfield 268-8 Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of vitreous china, ensuring durability and dependabilityInstalls in a drop in configurationRear drain - less drain assemblyDesigned for widespread faucet with 8" faucet centersEquipped with front overflowMade in the USAMansfield 268-8 Specifications:Overall Depth: 23-5/8" (left to the right of sink)Overall Width: 10-1/2" (front to back of sink)Overall Height: 7-7/8" (top to bottom of sink)Basin Length: 16-1/4" (left to the right of basin)Basin Width: 10-1/2" (front to back of basin)Basin Depth: 6-1/2" (top to bottom of sink basin)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between outer faucet holes)Drain Connection Size: 1-5/8"Number of Faucet Holes: 3 Vitreous China White