Trimlite 2668138-8405BF 30 Inch by 79 Inch Flat 5-Panel Shaker Interior Bifold Door with Installation Hardware Primed Doors Bi-Fold Doors Door and

Trimlite 2668138-8405BF 30 Inch by 79 Inch Flat 5-Panel Shaker Interior Bifold Door with Installation Hardware Primed finished doors are not stainable, while the Knotty Alder and Douglas Fir doors are stainableFeatures:This interior shaker panel bifold door will enhance the warmth and beauty of any homeOur square edge sticking provides a clean look and will make a memorable impression on your home's interiorHandcrafted with a solid wood core and engineered stiles and rails that are designed to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling for lasting valueHigh quality primer makes this door ready to be painted any colorBifold Doors come with track and hardware to install into any interior door openingComes with a (1) year limited warrantyDoor Dimensions:Actual Height: 78-3/4"Width: 29-5/8"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door and Hardware Kit Primed