Trimlite 2668134-840320MLH26DM4916 30" by 80" 1+2-Panel Shaker Left Handed Interior Prehung Fire Rated Passage Door with Brushed Chrome Hinges and 4 9/16" Door Jamb - Mill Sill All Trimlite doors come as unfinished wood grain or primedFeatures:20 minute fire rated door with the Warock Hersey label applied to both the door and the jamb as requiredHigh quality primer makes doors ready to be painted any colorThis door is pre-hung and pre-drilled, meaning that has been pre-framed with hinges already installed and bore holes for hardware pre-drilledPre-hung doors are easier to install since they have already been hinged and balanced - All you need to do is slide it in, anchor it and seal itExpertly crafted with a solid wood core with engineered wood stiles and railsDesigned to resist shrinking, splitting, or swelling to ensure lasting valueComes with a (1) year limited warrantyPlease note: For 4-9/16" jamb sizes, max cut down size is 3-1/2"Door Dimensions:Door Height: 82-3/4"Door Width: 31-1/2"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" Prehung Door Primed