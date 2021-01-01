Kalco 2662/1100 Grayson 2 Light 17" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Pearl Silver Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Kalco 2662/1100 Grayson 2 Light 17" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light The Grayson Collection was inspired by the popular French fleur-de-lis. This collection combines a stylized fleur-de-lis with the Kalco’s exclusive lighting shade options. The Hand-cut Calcite and the Hand-crafted Natural Iridescent Shell and Penshell exclusive to Kalco Lighting are all available in this collection. The delicate curves combine with natural shades to create a traditional style that is still elegant and modern.FeaturesConstructed from hand forged ironIncludes water glass shades(2) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 17"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 6 lbsBackplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Pearl Silver