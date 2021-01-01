Uttermost 26601-1 Altavilla 1 Light Table Lamp Cut Crystal with Polished Nickel Lamps Table Lamps

Uttermost 26601-1 Altavilla 1 Light Table Lamp Features:Capable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUttermost Table Lamps have made their mark on the industry by only using premium quality materials with unique high-quality designDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaAdvanced product engineering and packaging reinforcement for each product is designed, manufactured and packaged with shipping in mindLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 28.75"Width: 15" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 9"Product Weight: 13 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vPlug Included: YesAbout UttermostBob and Belle Cooper founded The Uttermost Company in 1975, and it is still 100% owned by the Cooper family. Inspiration from award-winning designers, custom finishes, innovative product engineering and advanced packaging reinforcement has labled Uttermost an industry leader. For over 30 years, Uttermost has enjoyed steady growth with its Rocky Mount, Virginia facility and is proud to support many of the world's most prestigious home-furnishing customers with its products and services. Cut Crystal with Polished Nickel