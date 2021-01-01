Kichler 2655 Structures Convertible Indoor Pendant / Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Dome-Shaped Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 2655 Structures Convertible Indoor Pendant / Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Dome-Shaped Glass Shade The Structures Collection proves that one style can take on numerous forms. Structures lighting employs universal shape to create modern, aesthetically pleasing lighting capable of unmatched versatility, forming a unique and eclectic style all its own. The Structures motif, along with the Brushed Nickel finish and satin-etched glass or Olde Bronze finish and light umber glass, brings an antique touch to the collection. The Structures Collection offers this unique, 1-light mini-pendant for spaces that require lighting in a fresh package. This fixture is 9" in diameter by 8 ½" high, uses 100-watt (max.) bulb, and comes complete with T-3 or T-4 mini-can base, tungsten halogen lamp included. This mini-pendant can also be converted to a ceiling mount fixture. Product Features: Fixture can be installed as a pendant or semi-flush ceiling light Fully covered under Kichler's limited warranty Fixture housing is constructed of steel - ensuring years of reliable performance Features a dome-shaped glass shade Fixture sends illumination in a downward direction 36" downrod included with this model - larger and smaller options available upon checkout Mini-candelabra halogen bulb included Ultra secure mounting assembly Pair this pendant with a variety of sconces or ceiling fixtures from the Structures Collection Product Specifications: Height: 8.5" (measured from top to bottom of fixture, mounting hardware excluded) Maximum Height: 44.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom of fixture using included mounting hardware) Width: 9" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture) Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base (Socket): Mini Candelabra (E11) Bulb Type: Halogen Wattage Per Bulb: 100 Bulb Base and Compatibility: Bulb Base - Mini Candelabra (E11): The E11 (Edison 11mm), Mini-Candelabra Edison Screw (mini-can), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaries made for lighting and decoration. Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E11 Mini Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton. Brushed Nickel