From whirlpool
Whirlpool 265 CFM 24" Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood w/ LED Lighting - WVU37UC4FS
Advertisement
Whirlpool WVU37UC4F 265 CFM 24 Inch Wide Under Cabinet Range Hood with LED Lighting Features: 265 CFM blower quickly clears your kitchen of smoke and grease Dishwasher safe aluminum mesh filters are easy to remove and clean LED lighting brightly illuminates your cooking surface Push button controls accurate control all aspects of the range hood Fits standard size ductwork for easy installation Can be converted to a recirculating model with installation of the kit (not included) One year parts and labor manufacturer warranty Specifications: CFM: 265 Sones: 0.5 Speeds: 3 Duct Size: 7" Round Duct Discharge: Vertical, Horizontal Depth: 19-11/16" Height: 6-3/8" Width: 23-15/16" Height Above Cooktop: 24" to 36" Amperage: 15A Voltage: 120V Under Cabinet Range Hoods Stainless Steel