Hansgrohe 26481 Raindance Rain 2.5 GPM Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Hansgrohe 26481 Raindance Rain 2.5 GPM Shower Head Product Features:Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyCoordinates seamlessly with other items from the Raindance CollectionSingle function rain shower head with RainAir spray patternHeight: 2-3/8" (measured from the bottom of shower head to the top)Width: 10-1/4" (measured from the left edge of the shower head to the right)Length: 10-1/4" (measured from the back of the shower head to the front)Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Product Technologies / Benefits:Quick Clean: Calcareous water, dirt, cleaning agents; faucets and showers have to be able to withstand a lot. QuickClean technology gives you the power to make residues disappear in an instant. With the silicon nozzles Hansgrohe has fitted to its faucet aerators and shower jets, dirt and limescale can be rubbed off with ease. This innovation adds infinite value, as products that are well maintained and limescale free remain functional and last longer.AirPower: The innovators at Hansgrohe have invented something ground-breaking with their release of the AirPower shower heads. A plentiful supply of air is sucked in via the spray disc of the AirPower shower, and the incoming water is infused with that air causing an effect you will notice immediately. Plumper, lighter and softer droplets of water will envelop your skin creating a wonderful sense of well-being. In addition to a better shower experience your demand for water will also be drastically reduced. Single Function Chrome