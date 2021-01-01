From maxim
Maxim 26366 Glamour 7 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Champagne / Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 26366 Glamour 7 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Just off the runway this fashionable collection features aluminum panels finished in Brushed Champagne gracefully draped on a contemporary frame finished in a soft Gold. Beautiful by day and elegant in the evening this collection construction emulates the stitching of a dress. FeaturesConstructed from steel and aluminumIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatible(7) maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 3 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-1/4"Minimum Height: 23"Maximum Hanging Height: 97-1/2"Width: 24"Product Weight: 10.48 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 8-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 7Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Champagne / Gold