Craftmade 26323 Linden Lane Single Tier 3 Light Chandelier - 25.5 Inches Wide Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 26323 Linden Lane Single Tier 3 Light Chandelier - 25.5 Inches Wide The Linden Lane family has graceful styling in a transitional look affording the consumer greater options when making their selection of home lighting. The tubular shaped arms of this design flow naturally into the tall hurricane bell shaped glasses used throughout the entire series. The pressured amber tone glass shades offer style and grace without sacrificing light output. Features:Oil rubbed bronze finishAmber tone etched glassIncludes 6' of Chain for HangingIncludes 8' of WireSpecifications:Height: 17.5"Width: 25.5"Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact Fluorescent or IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel