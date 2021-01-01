From forte lighting
Forte Lighting 2631-05 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Forte Lighting 2631-05 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesComes with a white linen glass shadeChain suspended fixtureRequires (5) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locations1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23"Width: 24"Product Weight: 8.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 500 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Nickel