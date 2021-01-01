From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 26237 Villa 6 Light 22" Wide Crystal Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eurofase Lighting 26237 Villa 6 Light 22" Wide Crystal Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalDecorated with clear crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/4"Minimum Height: 27-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 102"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 22 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 2-3/4"Canopy Width: 5-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Chrome