From hansgrohe
Hansgrohe 26228 Rainfinity 2.5 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Heads Single Function
Advertisement
Hansgrohe 26228 Rainfinity 2.5 GPM Single Function Rain Shower Head Hansgrohe 26228 Features:Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of zinc ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Rainfinity line seamlesslySingle function shower headDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsHansgrohe 26228 Specifications:Shower Head Width: 9-7/8" (left to right)Shower Head Height: 2-3/4" (top to bottom)Flow Rate: 2.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Chrome