From uttermost
Uttermost 26177-1 Engel 1 Light Table Lamp Dark Rustic Bronze Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Uttermost 26177-1 Engel 1 Light Table Lamp Features:Cylinder base is constructed from hand forged metal wire finished in a dark rustic bronzeThe round hardback drum shade is a light champagne linen fabric with natural slubbingConstructed of: Poly and metalLamping Technology:Bulb Base: Specifications:Base Style: PedestalBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoDepth: 16Height: 30Lamp Base Material: MetalLED: NoLight Direction: Up / Down LightingMaterial: SyntheticNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 10Shade: YesShade Bottom Diameter: 16Shade Color: WhiteShade Height: 10Shade Material: FabricShade Shape: RoundShade Top Diameter: 16Shade Type: Drum Dark Rustic Bronze