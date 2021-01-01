From millennium lighting
Millennium Lighting 2616 14" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Powder Coat Black Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Millennium Lighting 2616 14" Wide Outdoor Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a seedy glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useRated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 12.1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Powder Coat Black