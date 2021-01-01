Craftmade 26129 Spencer Two Tier 9 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 27.5 Inches Wide Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 26129 Spencer Two Tier 9 Light Candle Style Chandelier - 27.5 Inches Wide Craftmade 26129 Traditional / Classic 9 Light Up Light Chandelier from the Spencer CollectionThe Spencer family offers extremely affordable options and styling to enhance the décor of the trendiest of homes. The chandeliers in a four, five, and nine light version can be complemented with optional drum shading for just pennies resulting in a trendy urban look. The glass shaded members of this family feature a hand etched diffuser in a subtle amber tone offering clean styling and a comfortable light source.Features:Uses (9) 40W Candelabra Type Bulbs (Not included)Amber tone offering clean styling and a comfortable light sourceDimensions: W 27.5" H 31"Shades Sold Separately (see the SH-5-6) Chrome