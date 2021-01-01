From maxim
Maxim 26125CL Goblet 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Black / Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 26125CL Goblet 5 Light 23" Wide Chandelier Simple yet elegant frames are finished in two tone finishes to add upscale element to this collection. Frames are available in either Bronze with Antique Brass accents or Black with Satin Nickel accents. Both are supplied with Clear glass shades inspired by stemware for a tailored profile.Features Constructed from steelIncludes clear glass shades(5) 60 watt maxmedium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions Height: 12-1/4"Minimum Height: 12-1/4"Maximum Height: 56-3/4"Width: 23"Product Weight: 4.8 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/8"Shade Top Diameter: 3.3"Shade Bottom Diameter: 4.75"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Black / Satin Nickel