Residential Essentials 2608 Double Post Toilet Paper Holder from the Prescott Collection Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Double

Residential Essentials 2608 Double Post Toilet Paper Holder from the Prescott Collection
Residential Essentials 2608 Double Post Toilet Paper Holder from the Prescott Collection Features: Solid zinc construction with durability in mind Top quality finish that will resist rust and corrosion from everyday useStriking finish to increase the elegance and style of your home Coordinates with other items from the Prescott collection Covered under 1 year limited warranty Specifications: Length: 9-13/16"Center to Center: 9-1/2" Projection: 3-1/8" Material: Zinc Product Variations: 2607: Single Post Toilet Paper Holder 2608 (This Model): Double Post Toilet Paper Holder Double Post Satin Nickel