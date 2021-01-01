Sonneman 2602 Chromaglo Spectrum 1 Light LED Square Reflector Pendant Satin White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Sonneman 2602 Chromaglo Spectrum 1 Light LED Square Reflector Pendant Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) LED 25 watt bulb (Included)Remote Features:Infrared line of sight remote controller includedSix pre set color changing modes with variable speedsUp and down lighting channels can be controlled independentlyFull range dimming plus 4 pre set brightness levelsColor light channel with 20 dimmable color settingsLamping Technology:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Dimensions:Height: 7" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 20" (measured from the furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 25Wattage: 25Voltage: 100v, 240vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin White