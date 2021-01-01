From philips
Philips 26-Watt Equivalent CFLNI (G24d-3) 2-Pin Light Bulb Bright White (3500K)
Philips Energy Saver Compact Fluorescent Non-Integrated (CFLni) 26W PL-C 2-pin base light bulb is ideal for use downlights and wall washers for general lighting and wall sconces in decorative lighting. These compact light bulbs offer significant energy savings in a compact size and provide a balanced light. With so many elegant fixtures available to complement their small size, high light output and advanced technology, Philips Energy Saver CFLni light bulbs are fast becoming the preferred choice when maximum efficiency and sleek design solutions are required.