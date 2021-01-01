From halco lighting technologies
HALCO LIGHTING TECHNOLOGIES 26-Watt Equivalent 10-Watt CFLNI LED Horizontal Bypass Light Bulb GX24q 4-Pin PL Cool White 4000K 81145
Advertisement
ProLED Plug-in lamps are long-lasting, energy efficient replacements for CFL lamps with G24q bases. High performance LED Plug-ins are energy efficient, long lasting replacements for traditional compact fluorescent in downlight and sconce applications. Bypass Plug-In lamps are long-lasting energy efficient lamps that perform without ballasts. Re-wiring to remove the ballast is required for operation.