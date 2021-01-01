14.26 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Matte - (BOC-14-R-CL-IN-XEN-WP-18-72)

This special, atmospheric pendant light can be installed in a variety of commercial and residential applications. The 14.26 Multi-Light Pendant Light is equipped with Headphone jack hardware, allowing the canopy to be mounted on its own, and then the 26 Cast glass sphere pendants can be individually plugged in. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear.