84.26 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci - Color: White - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-84.26-RND-XEN-12-84)

The 84.26 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Bocci is a collection of handmade glass spheres by designer and sculptor Omer Abel that cluster and scatter throughout a random arrangement. White glass is poured into a fine copper mesh basket and plunged into hot, clear glass for a fabrication process that allows each pendant to exhibit qualities specific to itself. Shaped by air, the white glass pushes through the mesh for a soft, pillowed effect that is suspended within the thick outer layer, developing its own soft undulations on its surface. The inner metal mesh crinkles and folds as it reacts to the molten glass and results in a collection of pieces that emit a warm copper glow. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White.