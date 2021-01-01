HPSYDROSY INC 26 Lb. lb. Daily Production Clear Ice Portable Ice Maker

Countertop ice makers are great for office break rooms, homes where a lot of ice is used, hunting cabins, and even for camping, tailgating, and RV excursions.【Portable Ice Maker and Wide Applications】-----With a size of 12.2 x 9” x 12.8”, this countertop ice maker is small enough for most countertops and Portable and compact design, easy to carry with. The ice maker is ideal for bar, tea shop, KTV, kitchen and office, on a barbecue, in a garden party or a family gathering.【SIZE OF ICE】- Features small or medium size options for bullet shape ice, ready in just 6 to 8 minutes. The small ice cube bullets are smooth and cylinder-shaped to easily fit in water bottle openings, and the medium size is perfect for mixed drinks and more.【INCLUDES BASKET and ICE SCOOP】 - No installation required; just fill the water reservoir, plug it in and wait for the ice to form. This electric ice maker has an easy to use control panel and comes with a removable ice basket and scoop.【ENERGY-SAVING & NOISE-FREE】- This ice maker offers fast cooling and only consumes 1 kWh of electricity within 10 hours, using 40% less power when compared to ordinary ice makers; combined with an aluminum fin condenser, this machine boasts high thermal efficiency and excellent heat dissipation; a built-in spoiler effectively reduces noise to a whispering 43 dB, ensuring your conversation is not disturbed.【SUPERIOR MATERIAL AND EASY TO CLEAN】-----Made from food grade materials, our ice maker, certified with ETL, can offer healthy ice cubes for you, ensuring your eating safety. Durable ABS surface is smooth and smudge-resistant. The countertop ice maker is very easy to clean. You are able to wipe the stains with a rag easily to keep it spotless and shiny. Besides ,With a outlet and drain plug at the bottom, easy to empty the unused water. It is perfect for home and easy to maintain. Finish: Black