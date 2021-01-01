From friedrich
Friedrich 26 Inch Wide Wall Sleeve for Friedrich Uni-Fit Model Air Conditioners - USC
Friedrich USC 26 Inch Wide Wall Sleeve for Friedrich Uni-Fit Model Air Conditioners Features:Ensures a snug and strong fit of your Friedrich Uni-Fit series air conditionerProvides protection from the elements all year aroundSlides easily over your air conditioner and installs in seconds5 year limited warranty for the original ownerSpecifications:Height: 15-1/2"Width: 25-7/8"Depth: 16-3/4" Sleeves White