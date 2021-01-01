Litton Lane 26 in. x 46 in. Distressed Wood & Brown Metal Wall Art Panel w/ Scroll Design

This 46"L X 26"W fir wood and distressed iron wall plaque creates an antique-looking wall decor that adds rustic charm and eloquence to any empty wall space. It features a rectangular shape, distressed natural wood and rusted iron finishes, and intricate open cutwork heart scrollwork. Appreciate the bare-looking exterior best when you display this rustic wall decor with decorative orbs, hardbound book, and big ticket furniture pieces with the same finish. Hardware on back allows for easy hanging. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: Brown.