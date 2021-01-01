From litton lane

LITTON LANE 26 in. x 26 in. Gold Polystone Eclectic Floral Wall Decor (Set of 3)

$209.73 on sale
($244.76 save 14%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Create an excellent focal point on your walls paired with some cute accent tables, and level up your home with this amazing wall Decor. It makes a great centerpiece for focal point or add balance and depth to any living space. This wooden wall cabinet is ideal for white-toned walls and natural style furniture accents. Items come with metal loops for easy and secure hang. Suitable for indoor use only. Each set comes with 3 polystone wall flower decors. Eclectic theme. Items come with metal loops for easy and secure hang. This item comes shipped in one carton. Color: Gold.

