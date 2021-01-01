Nearly Natural 26 in. Robellini Palm Artificial Tree

Create your own tropical paradise with this artificial robellini palm tree showcasing several realistic fronds composed of lifelike looking leaves in bright green hues. Complementary to bohemian-inspired decor, this 26 in. tall silk tree will provide freshness wherever displayed. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employed and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.