Regency 26 in. Rectangular Maple/ Black Laptop Desk with Adjustable Height Feature

The Rausch Sit-Stand Desk is one of the most versatile desk options available. It easily transforms from a seated position to a fully functional stand up desk with the flip of a lever. Perfect for a secondary work space, library, common area or anywhere else a multifunctional workspace is needed. A footrest adds comfort and stability. The Maple finish is sure to complement and enhance any environment from modern to traditional. The desktop is constructed of a thermal fused melamine laminate that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Pair with the Rausch Sit-Stand Stool for a truly versatile workstation. Color: Maple/ Black.