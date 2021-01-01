The Modern Ebony Wall Shelf provides you with a fresh, unique way to display your decorative items. This wall-mounted shelf has two silver brackets to bring it a stunning design, and your choice of size and finish allows you to select the hue and fit that suits your style. Bring personality to your wall space with family photos, precious keepsakes, books and more. Each shelf is hand-crafted using solid wood, each unique with it's own wood grain and knots. Shelves are already assembled with metal brackets which mount on the wall with hanging hardware that is included. BrandtWorks Black 26-in L x 7.75-in D Wood Bracket Shelf | 302SM-26SL